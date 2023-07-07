NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 360

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 380 ($4.82) to GBX 360 ($4.57) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.57) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.06) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 350 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 328.75 ($4.17).

NWG opened at GBX 232.70 ($2.95) on Monday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.20 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.97). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £2,697.45 ($3,423.59). In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,423.59). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £1,657,297.22 ($2,103,435.99). Company insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

