Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Shares Up 2.6%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.40. 17,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 11,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.32.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
