New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.06

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.03. New Gold shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 276,782 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.54, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New Gold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

