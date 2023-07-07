NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in NICE by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NICE Trading Up 0.0 %

NICE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.07. The company had a trading volume of 113,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.97.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

