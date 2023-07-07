Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NESRF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

