Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NESRF opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Northern Star Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.78.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
