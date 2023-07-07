Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after buying an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after purchasing an additional 440,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

Northern Trust stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

