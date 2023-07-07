NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.