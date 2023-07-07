NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NBY opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 116.85%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.