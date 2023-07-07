NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 267.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,564. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $276.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.42 and a 200-day moving average of $241.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

