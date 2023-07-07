NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $203.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,841. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

