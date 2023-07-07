Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 2.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $355.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

