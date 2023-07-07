NU Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 58,795 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the typical volume of 27,024 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Get NU alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,445,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148,662. NU has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -191.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NU will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.