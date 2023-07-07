Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.88. 254,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,776% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

