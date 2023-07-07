Nxt Hits 1-Day Volume of $478.66 (NXT)

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $478.66 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

