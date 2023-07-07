Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,859,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

