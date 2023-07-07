Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $655,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Snowflake Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,006. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,673 shares of company stock valued at $107,021,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.