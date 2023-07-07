Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $87,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,845 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

QS traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $9.12. 1,828,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,866. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.