Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 671 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day moving average is $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

