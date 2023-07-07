Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

ICE traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.71. 97,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

