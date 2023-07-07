Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $259.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,995. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.13.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

