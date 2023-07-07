Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,862,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,459 shares of company stock valued at $67,729,579. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. 938,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,501. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

