Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. 219,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,189. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

