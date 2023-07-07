OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 159,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,711. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.67%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

