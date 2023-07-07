OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Guggenheim

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 159,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

