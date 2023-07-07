Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 381,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 758,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $517.86 million, a P/E ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Oil States International’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,988,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 740,199 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,133,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,332,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

Featured Articles

