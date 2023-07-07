Oleg Shchegolev Sells 2,529 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $24,354.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,833,249 shares in the company, valued at $17,654,187.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 566,964 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,535,712.00.

NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.78. 249,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.43 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 579.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Semrush by 278.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

