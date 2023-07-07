OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,712,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 977,486 shares.The stock last traded at $6.08 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 185.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

