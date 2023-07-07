OMG Network (OMG) Trading 5% Lower This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $88.60 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042777 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030276 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013673 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004424 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003144 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.
OMG Network Token Profile
OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.
Buying and Selling OMG Network
