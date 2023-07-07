OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $118.38 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

