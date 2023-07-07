OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Up 4.9 %

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 185,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,787. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

