OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.99. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

