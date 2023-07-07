Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after acquiring an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.47 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.