Orbit Chain (ORC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $304,156.90

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0685 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $44.08 million and approximately $304,156.90 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 950,648,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,775,493 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

