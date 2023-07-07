Orca Investment Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 3.4% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.