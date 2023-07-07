Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises 2.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

