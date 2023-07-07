Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.64

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 958477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Origin Materials Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $543.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,582,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,633 shares of company stock worth $359,857 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

(Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

