Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.64

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 958477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $543.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.21.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
