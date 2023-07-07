Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,490 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,014. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

