Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,195. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

