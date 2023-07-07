Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 448 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TriNet Group worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $267,288.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,908,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,740,942.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,237. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.