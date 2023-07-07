Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.55. 370,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average of $245.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

