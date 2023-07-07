Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 100,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,625. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

