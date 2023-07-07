Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $13.64 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.51. 2,325,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,389. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

