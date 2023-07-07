Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $19.34 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,767. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

