Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 994,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,535. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,877,409. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

