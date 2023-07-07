Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $9,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.8 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,716. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47.

