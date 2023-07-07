Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.70. 3,371,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,095. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

