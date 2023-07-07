Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Up 0.4%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Oxford Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

