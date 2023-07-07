Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 243,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 204.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

