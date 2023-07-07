Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,751,758.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after buying an additional 133,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.