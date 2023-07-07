Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.10. 135,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 160,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 908,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 390,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,080,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 233,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,222,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 207,274 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

