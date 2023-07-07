Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $763.99 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006281 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 768,552,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

